Migrant Intakes Resume At McAllen Processing Center

The Border Patrol is again taking migrants into its Central Processing Center in McAllen.

A Customs and Border Protection official said Wednesday that medical personnel identified and removed 32 people in the facility who’ve been diagnosed with the flu. The official adds the facility has been sanitized, and intake operations have resumed.

The Border Patrol had temporarily stopped taking asylum-seeking migrants into its McAllen facility on Tuesday, a day after a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant was found dead at the Weslaco Border Patrol station. The teenager had been transferred there after contracting the flu at the McAllen facility, where he’d been held three days past the 72-hour detention period required by law.