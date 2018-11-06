Home WORLD Migrant Rescue Ship Faces Hurdles Reaching Spain
SPAIN AFRICAN MIGRANTS AQUARIUS SHIP
(AP) – The maritime operations manager of the aid group whose rescue ship has been stranded at sea while carrying 629 migrants says landing in Spain – the only offer on the table – would be a major technical challenge.

Antoine Laurent said on Monday it would take at least two more days for the vessel to make it there and that “is not possible today with 629 people on board.”  Lauren said from Paris that SOS Mediterranee’s vessel, Aquarius, would need to be resupplied at sea, “which is not so easy to organize.”  So, he said, “we urge Italy to find a solution very soon close to our position.”

The Aquarius rescued the migrants from human traffickers’ boats in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday. Italy and Malta refused to let the ship dock. Spain’s prime minister offered to let it port in Valencia.

