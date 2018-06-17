Home WORLD Migrant Ship Passengers Represent 31 Countries
(AP) – The United Nations refugee agency is warning against a repeat of the standoff that left a private rescue ship carrying 629 migrants at sea for a week.  A convoy consisting of the aid ship Aquarius and two Italian military ships disembarked the passengers in Valencia, Spain on Sunday, a week after Italy and Malta had refused to give the Aquarius permission to dock.

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said in a statement from Geneva: “We’re grateful this ordeal is over for all involved, but this incident is something that should never have happened in the first place.”

Grandi added that “rescue at sea is too important a principle to jeopardize, and any wavering about disembarkation presents grave peril not just to refugees and migrants, but to anyone in difficulty at sea.”  His office said it has offered to help Spanish authorities as they work assess the new arrivals’ needs.

