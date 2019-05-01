Migrant Teen Dies After Being Sheltered In Brownsville

Another migrant child has died in federal custody – this time after becoming ill in a federal shelter in Brownsville. The 16-year-old Guatemalan boy, who was staying in a Southwest Key facility in Brownsville, died at a children’s hospital Tuesday. At the time, the teen was in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

An ORR spokeswoman says the boy had been in ICE custody before being transferred to the Brownsville shelter April 20th. She says the boy became noticeably sick the next day, was taken to a hospital, treated, and brought back to the shelter. When his health did not improve the next day, he was taken to another hospital, and hours later was transferred to a children’s hospital, where he died Tuesday. The cause of his death is under investigation.