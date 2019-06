A migrant woman who’d been detained by Border Patrol agents near McAllen has delivered a stillborn baby.

In a news release, CBP officials say the pregnant Honduran woman, after being detained, was medically screened at the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center in McAllen, and found to be in need of medical attention. She was taken to a hospital where nurses were unable to detect a fetal heartbeat.

An autopsy will be conducted. The name and age of the woman haven’t yet been released.