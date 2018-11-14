Home NATIONAL Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

Mattis Defends Use Of Military On US-Mexico Border

Group Says Strikes Damaged Dozens Of Gaza Homes

McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

Splintered Migrant Caravan Groups Arrive At US Border

U.S. Postal Service Lost $4 Billion In 2018

Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard

Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

Hundreds Still Missing As California Fires Death Toll Rises

The first wave of migrants from the Central American caravan are climbing the fences along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County. Some migrants on the Mexico side were seen sitting or walking on top of the fences, while some climbed through openings only to run back when U.S. Border Patrol agents approached.

Authorities say 357 migrants arrived in Tijuana on buses Tuesday, with nearly 400 following Wednesday morning after nearly a month on the road. The caravan composed of nearly five-thousand people originated in Honduras.

