Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

The first wave of migrants from the Central American caravan are climbing the fences along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County. Some migrants on the Mexico side were seen sitting or walking on top of the fences, while some climbed through openings only to run back when U.S. Border Patrol agents approached.

Authorities say 357 migrants arrived in Tijuana on buses Tuesday, with nearly 400 following Wednesday morning after nearly a month on the road. The caravan composed of nearly five-thousand people originated in Honduras.