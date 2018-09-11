Migrants Decide To Depart Mexico City With Or Without Buses

(AP) – Thousands of Central American migrants decided to depart Mexico City early Friday and head toward the northern city of Tijuana, opting for the longer but likely safer route to the U.S. border, caravan organizers said.

The decision was made late Thursday in a Mexico City stadium where roughly 5,000 migrants have spent the past few days resting, receiving medical attention and debating to how to proceed. It came shortly after caravan representatives met with officials from the local U.N. office and demanded buses to take them to the border.

Caravan coordinator Milton Benitez told the migrants that they were still waiting for a response. But he later told The Associated Press the officials had offered them buses for women and children but organizers demanded that they be for everyone.