Migrants embrace ruling that keeps temporary status for now

(AP) – Immigrants and their advocates are embracing a court ruling that has temporarily allowed hundreds of thousands of people to keep living and working in the United States.

Immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan on Thursday cheered the decision by a federal judge in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from ending their temporary protected status. The judge ruled late Wednesday after finding evidence that President Donald Trump “harbors an animus against non-white, non-European aliens.”

The status is granted to citizens of countries ravaged by natural disasters or war and lets them live and work in the U.S. until the situation improves back home. About 300,000 immigrants have the status. The Trump administration had moved to end the program for the four countries, leading immigrants to sue.