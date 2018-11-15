Home NATIONAL Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border
Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border

0
0
CARAVAN AT WALL IN TIJUANA
now viewing

Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border

roy clark
now playing

Country Music Legend Roy Clark Dies At 85

UTRGV LOGO
now playing

UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic

MICHAEL AVENATI ARRESTED
now playing

After Arrest, Michael Avenatti Denies LA Domestic Violence

BLIZZARD SEVERE WINTER WEATHER-1 SMALL GEN
now playing

Wintry Weather Interrupts Schools In US

TREASURY HITS SAUDIS WITH SANCTIONS
now playing

Treasury Hits 17 Saudis With Economic Sanctions

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE
now playing

New Wildfire Burning In Southern California

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

Houston Company Recalls Nearly 3 1/2 Tons Of Chicken Salad

sexual assault
now playing

Guardsman At Texas Border Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

DHS Replacement Will Face Same Border Challenges

Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane
now playing

Sailor Killed In 1941 At Pearl Harbor To Be Buried In Dallas

(AP) – The first members of a caravan of Central Americans to reach the U.S. border slept in overcrowded shelters and in tents with a view of armed U.S. Border Patrol agents, with many saying they will wait for other migrants to join them before making their next moves.

Hundreds of migrants have arrived by bus in Tijuana, occupying the little space still available in the city’s shelters and spilling onto an oceanfront plaza sandwiched between an old bullring and a border fence topped with concertina wire.   Some men climbed up on the fence to take a look at the other side Wednesday.

Women and young children sleeping in tents on the plaza could see Border Patrol agents carrying machine guns in camouflage gear with San Diego’s skyline in the distance.

Related posts:

  1. Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border
  2. Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
  3. Mattis Compares Border Mission To One Against Pancho Villa
  4. US Warns Travelers Of Long Waits At Some Border Crossings
Related Posts
roy clark

Country Music Legend Roy Clark Dies At 85

jsalinas 0
MICHAEL AVENATI ARRESTED

After Arrest, Michael Avenatti Denies LA Domestic Violence

jsalinas 0
BLIZZARD SEVERE WINTER WEATHER-1 SMALL GEN

Wintry Weather Interrupts Schools In US

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video