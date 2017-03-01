Home WORLD Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice
Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice
WORLD
0

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

0
0
161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now viewing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

new_congress_things_to_know_51677
now playing

Republicans Primed For Push To Dismantle Obama's Policies

1483431479121
now playing

German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup

stream_img
now playing

Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes 'Selfie'

aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1
now playing

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

fatal-crash
now playing

Donna Man Killed In New Year's Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year's Day

United-Airlines-2-jpg
now playing

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

(AP) – Italian police say they have quelled a violent protest by occupants of a migrant center near Venice that left fearful workers barricaded inside offices.

Paramilitary police near the Cona migrant center say the protest ended early today.

Italian state RAI radio says migrants were protesting the alleged delay in medical assistance for a 25-year-old woman from Ivory Coast, who died after an ambulance arrived.

The radio says 25 frightened workers locked themselves inside offices when migrants set fires outside the center. No one was reported injured, and the protest ended after police mediated the dispute.

Il Sole-24 Ore radio said that before the protest, the center’s management was being investigated after allegations of fraud and maltreatment.

Related posts:

  1. TIM SULLIVAN
  2. Reports Cite Police Activity At Istanbul Home
  3. Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase
  4. Visitors To Christmas Market Voice Relief At News Of Suspect’s Death
Related Posts
1483431479121

German Interior Minister Proposes Domestic Security Shakeup

Zack Cantu 0
stream_img

Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes ‘Selfie’

Zack Cantu 0
kim-jong-um

Trump Says North Korean ICBM ‘won’t happen’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video