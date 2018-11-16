Home WORLD Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay
Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay
Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

MIGRANTS CARAVAN STANDING IN LINE FOR PROCESSING
Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

(AP) – Exhausted migrants in a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers are napping on mattresses in a converted municipal gymnasium, while men play soccer and exchange banter on a crowded, adjoining courtyard.

Nearly 2,000 caravan migrants had reached the U.S. border in Mexico’s northwestern corner by Thursday, with more coming in a steady trickle of buses. The influx has overwhelmed Tijuana’s privately run shelters and the city opened a gymnasium and gated sport complex for up to 1,000 Thursday, with a potential to expand to 3,000.

With U.S. border inspectors processing only about 100 asylum claims a day at the main border crossing with San Diego, prospects are growing that the migrants will be stuck waiting in Tijuana for months.

