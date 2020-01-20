NATIONAL

Migrants Stuck In Guatemala Ask Free Passage Through Mexico

Migrants gather at the bridge spanning the Suchiate River in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the border with Mexico. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach United States marooned in Guatemala were preparing to walk en masse across this bridge leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

(AP) – Some 3,000 Central American migrants have made another attempt to walk across the border bridge into Mexico, but sat down half way across the span early Monday when they found gates closed on the Mexican side. The migrants demanded they be allowed to move freely through Mexico to reach the United States. On Saturday Mexican troops slammed the welcome gate shut on the Rodolfo Robles bridge as hundreds of migrants pressed forward in an effort to start new lives in the United States. Mexico has stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching the U.S. under threat of trade and other sanctions from President Donald Trump.

