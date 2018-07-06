Home NATIONAL Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man
Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man
Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man

Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters
Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man

(AP) – An Ecuadorean pizza shop worker making a delivery to an Army garrison in Brooklyn wound up being detained after a background check revealed he was wanted for immigration law violations.  Now, Pablo Villavicencio is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody pending removal from the country.

Villavicencio’s wife, Sandra Chica, said her husband was a hard-working father and his treatment was “inhuman.”  An Army spokeswoman says visitors to Fort Hamilton who don’t have a military identification card are required get a pass that requires a background check.

The check on Villavicencio showed there was an active ICE warrant on file, at which point he was detained.  Federal officials say Villavicencio had been ordered to leave the country by an immigration judge but failed to depart.

Cover photo: Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters.

