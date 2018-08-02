Home NATIONAL Military Bullies Beware – New Policy Means Marks On Records
Military Bullies Beware – New Policy Means Marks On Records
Military Bullies Beware – New Policy Means Marks On Records

MILITARY BULLIES
Military Bullies Beware – New Policy Means Marks On Records

(AP) – U.S. officials say military members who harass or bully people on the job or online can now be certain of a permanent mark on their service record.  That’s according to a new Pentagon policy on harassment.

The new policy pulls together a complicated mix of rules governing sexual harassment, bullying, hazing and other forms of hostile online behavior and workplace discrimination.

The goal is to clarify the process for victims who file complaints, and to make sure those responsible are held to account.  The overhaul comes almost a year after an online nude photo sharing scandal rocked the Marine Corps. That led to a broad criminal investigation that forced military leaders to create more vigorous social media standards

