Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI
Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI
TEXAS
Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen
Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

(AP) – A recent lapse by the U.S. Army to disclose a Texas veteran’s criminal record to the FBI is the latest example of the military failing to document criminal   convictions.

The Dallas Morning News reports that former Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen pleaded guilty two years ago to more than a dozen military charges for attempting to run a prostitution ring in Fort Hood. But the conviction didn’t show up in a state background check when a foster-care agency hired McQueen in March to care for abused children.

Dozens of Texas agencies rely on FBI criminal history data when hiring for skilled occupations.  The military’s reporting failures recently drew attention after former airman Devin Kelley fatally shot more than a dozen people in Sutherland Springs. The Air Force admitted to not disclosing his 2012 domestic violence conviction, which should have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms.

