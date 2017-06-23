Home NATIONAL Military Jet Practicing For Air Show In Accident
(AP) – Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders worked to extricate the aircraft’s two occupants. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries.  A statement Friday from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds said the F-16D Fighting Falcon was conducting a “single-ship familiarization” and had a “mishap.”

The Thunderbirds didn’t immediately release any additional information.

