Military Lends 21 Lawyers To Help Border Cases
Military Lends 21 Lawyers To Help Border Cases

Military Lends 21 Lawyers To Help Border Cases

(AP) – The Pentagon says it is providing 21 lawyers to the Justice Department to help prosecute illegal immigration cases on the U.S.-Mexico border.

A spokesman, Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, said Thursday that the lawyers have criminal trial experience and will be appointed as full-time special assistant United States attorneys. He said the attorneys will help prosecute border immigration cases with a focus on misdemeanor improper entry and felony illegal entry cases.

Davis said the temporary assignments are to last for 179 days.  Davis said the Justice Department made the request in May, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis approved it earlier this month.

