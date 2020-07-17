Military Medics Deploy In California, Texas As Virus Surges

CORRECTS NAME TO KATIE FROM KATY - Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force members Army Maj. Katie Bessler, right, and Infectious Disease Physician Maj. Gadiel Alvarado, enter a wing at United Memorial Medical Center, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Houston. Soldiers will treat COVID-19 patients in the newly prepared hospital wing as Texas receives help from across the country to deal with its coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients. Miami area authorities, meanwhile, began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement. Those efforts echoed similar ones in many parts of the world to contain surging infections. Worldwide, the confirmed tally of cases is nearing 14 million. Several states have been reporting record numbers this week, contributing to a surge in the national death rate. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths has risen 34% from two weeks ago, while the case count in that period shot up 43%.