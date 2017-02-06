Home WORLD Military Rejects IS Claim Of Manila Attack
(AP) – The Philippine military has rejected the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility for an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.  A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. The gunman fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.  Police say they believe it was a robbery gone wrong.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying one of its supporters entered a “gathering of Christian fighters” in the casino and “carried out killing and hurting.”  Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla rejected the claim, saying the attack “does not have the slightest signature of terrorism whatsoever.” “As in previous incidents, this group is prone to claim and admit every criminal incident and label it as its own,” Padilla said.

