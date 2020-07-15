Military Resources Heading To The Valley To Assist COVID-19 Battle

The Rio Grande Valley is getting help from the country’s military as doctors and nurses in area hospitals struggle to keep pace with the ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The Defense Department is sending to the Valley a U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, which other coronavirus hotspots in the state have received. The task force consists of medical and support personnel of the kind desperately needed in local hospitals.

In addition, the state is sending 80 more medical personnel to assist local hospitals, as well as funeral homes that have found themselves stretched past capacity due to higher and higher numbers of Valley residents dying from COVID-19.

Local officials have also been working more closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to identify alternate medical sites that could be used to house patients recovering from COVID-19 to free up critically needed space in the hospitals.