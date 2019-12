Security forces attend to an unidentified male outside the the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Hawaii, following a shooting. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

(AP) – The military says a U.S. sailor shot and wounded three civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking their own life. The military didn’t release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Two hospitals said they are each treating a victim but didn’t have details on their conditions. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.