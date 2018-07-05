Home NATIONAL Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault
Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault
NATIONAL
0

Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault

0
0
PENTAGON AND CAPITAL ON BACKGROUND
now viewing

Military Seeks To Limit Congress On Fixing Child Sex Assault

SCHOOL THREAT
now playing

Man Arrested After Entering School Brandishing Knife

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

ken paxton
now playing

Paxton: HHS Should Restore Healthy Texas Women Program Funds

courtgavel
now playing

Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Hidalgo County Bailiff

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress

OLIVER NORTH NRA PRES
now playing

Oliver North Set To Become The Next NRA President

C-130 PLANE CRASH IN SAVANNAH GEORGIA 05-02-18
now playing

'It just fell out of the sky': Frantic Calls Followed Crash

TWITTER
now playing

Report: Millions Of Tweets Spread Anti-Semitic Messages

KILAWUEA VOLACANO
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Kills 11-Year-Old Son, Then Self

(AP) – U.S. military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address child-on-child sexual assaults on bases, even as new data show the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.

Members of Congress demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that many reports of sexual violence among military kids on installations languish, leaving both victim and offender without help.

With lawmakers drafting legislative fixes, military officials have offered a clear message during congressional briefings: We can handle this.  The pushback against legislative efforts comes as the Army acknowledged that it had investigated 86 more sex assault reports than initially disclosed to AP, most of them confirmed as crimes.  After adding those new cases, AP’s count of juvenile-on-juvenile sexual assault reports on bases reached nearly 700 over a recent 10-year period.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal
  2. Avenatti Calls Giuliani Appearance A ‘disaster’
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Trump To Announce Decision On Iran Deal Tomorrow

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Sending Spending Cuts Of Up To $15B To Congress

jsalinas 0
OLIVER NORTH NRA PRES

Oliver North Set To Become The Next NRA President

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video