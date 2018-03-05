Military To Use ‘every resource’ To Probe Crash; Security Camera Captures Crash

(AP) – The U.S. military has launched its investigation into the crash of a C-130 cargo plane that killed nine Puerto Rican airmen after takeoff in Georgia.

Col. Pete Boone of the Georgia Air National Guard told reporters Thursday that investigators will “use every resource at our disposal to identify a cause.” Boone said the military has also confirmed all nine airmen on board died when the large aircraft plunged onto a highway near Savannah, causing a large fireball and explosion. He said families of the dead are being notified.

Boone said the plane was in Savannah for “routine maintenance” and crashed after taking off for Arizona. Officials with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard have said the aircraft was 60 years old, but Boone said its age was closer to 40.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some.

