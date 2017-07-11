Home NATIONAL Military Won’t Disclose Gunman’s Mental History
Military Won’t Disclose Gunman’s Mental History
Military Won’t Disclose Gunman’s Mental History

First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Texas
Military Won’t Disclose Gunman’s Mental History

(AP) – The Air Force says federal privacy laws prohibit it from commenting on a news report that the gunman who attacked worshippers at a Texas church had escaped from a mental health facility in 2012 when he was an airman.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek cited privacy regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which she said apply even though the gunman, Devin P. Kelley died in Sunday’s violence in Texas.

The report by KPRC-TV in Houston cited an El Paso Police Department report.  The TV station also reported that Kelley had made death threats against superior officers. Stefanek said the Air Force was looking into that report.

