Militia Member Faces Judge On Firearms Charges

(AP) – A member of an armed civilian group that has detained migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico made an initial court appearance in following his weekend arrest on firearms charges.

FBI agents arrested Larry Hopkins, 69, at his home in northern New Mexico on Saturday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms in November of 2017.

Wearing orange handcuffs and a green jumpsuit, Hopkins told the federal judge that he has medical problems, but didn’t detail them.

The FBI says that Hopkins had nine firearms and ammunition in his home, and has three prior felony convictions. The Bureau declined to say why it waited over a year to file the charges.

Hopkins’ lawyer said that he plans to enter a plea of “not guilty” at a bond hearing in Albuquerque next week.