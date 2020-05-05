NATIONAL

Millennial Money: Still Employed? Focus On Savings And Debt

By 28 views
0
FILE - In this April 29, 2020 photo, a couple walks by a row of closed motels, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the financial lives of most Americans as businesses shutter or cut salaries to adjust to the new economic uncertainty. But roughly a quarter of Americans have not yet been financially affected. Those fortunate enough to have financial security can use this time at home to improve their fiscal health so they are better prepared when the next economic crisis hits. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the financial lives of most Americans as businesses shutter or cut salaries to adjust to the new economic uncertainty. But roughly a quarter of Americans have not yet been financially affected. Those fortunate enough to have financial security can use this time at home to improve their fiscal health so they are better prepared when the next economic crisis hits. Reduced expenses — including not commuting, eating out or traveling — can create room in your budget to build a much-needed emergency fund, pay off debt and boost retirement savings.

UK Becomes Virus Epicenter Of Europe; S Korea Plays Baseball

Previous article

Another 1,700 Virus Deaths Reported In NY Nursing Homes

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL