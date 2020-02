Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Police Department says there is no active threat after a shooting at the MolsonCoors brewery. However, officials tweeted the scene is still active and a press conference will be held soon.

Police have not confirmed how many people were killed in the shooting, but multiple reports say at least seven are dead. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed the shooter is among the dead.