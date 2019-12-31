Minister: Texas Gunman Grew Angry In Past Over Cash Requests

This June 16, 2015, photo provided by the River Oaks Police Department, in Texas, shows Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Authorities say that Kinnunen is the man who carried out an attack Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. (River Oaks Police Department via AP)

(AP)-The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trail in 2012 and was repeatedly fed by the congregation before he grew angry when church officials refused to give him money. That’s according to court records and the church’s minister, Britt Farmer, who told The Christian Chronicle that the church gave food to Keith Thomas Kinnunen on several occasions. Police say Kinnunen fatally shot two church members on Sunday before he was killed by a member of the church’s volunteer security team. Court records portray Kinnunen as someone who was deeply troubled long before he opened fire in the church.