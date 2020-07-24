Minneapolis Council Shifts Police Media Duties To City Staff

(AP) – The Minneapolis City Council has voted to shift police media duties away from the Police Department to city communications staff.

One of the plan’s authors called it a small move designed to improve trust following the death of George Floyd. The move was approved 9-3. Some council members wanted to table it for further discussion. Local journalists also sought more discussion on the issue, raising concerns it would decrease access to timely information.

Council Member Lisa Goodman voted no, and said it felt like a retaliatory move. Council Member Steve Fletcher, who voted yes, said it’s an important change.