Minnesota National Guard Identifies 3 Killed In Copter Crash

Members of the Krippner family raise a flag Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in tribute to victims of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crash that happened on their land near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday's crash at the edge of a farm field about 30 miles south of St. Cloud. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

Members of the Krippner family raise a flag Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in tribute to victims of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crash that happened on their land near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday's crash at the edge of a farm field about 30 miles south of St. Cloud. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. The Guard on Saturday identified the men killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr. and Charles P. Nord, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg. They were killed when their Black Hawk crashed in a field about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, which is where they had taken off from. The Guard says the crash happened during a routine maintenance test flight.