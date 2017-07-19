Home NATIONAL Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras
Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras
Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras

(AP) – Police and protesters heralded the arrival of the body camera as a critical window into officers’ everyday activities after the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.  But the killing of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer over the weekend shows the technology depends on officers turning on their devices, and often they don’t do so.

Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Damond on Saturday night while responding to an emergency call Damond placed to report a possible sexual assault near her house. Noor and his partner had body cameras but didn’t turn them on until after the shooting.

Police leaders in Minneapolis say they want to get officers to use the cameras more often.  Denver and Albuquerque, New Mexico, police have been criticized for lack of body camera use.

