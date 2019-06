A Brownsville woman reported missing last week has been found dead in Maryland. The body of 25-year-old Stephanie Ordonez was found inside of a car in a Walmart parking lot in the town of Severn, just south of Baltimore, early Wednesday morning.

Authorities are still working to determine how she died. Ordonez, who works as a traveling surgical tech, had been working under contract at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Ordonez had been last seen last Friday.