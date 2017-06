Hidalgo County authorities through their RGV Regional Alert System have issued an advisory asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Nine-year old Noralee Yado was last seen late Friday afternoon on Cherokee Drive in Mercedes. Noralee is 4’2″ tall, weighs 70 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt with red/orange shorts. Please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office if you see Noralee Yado (956) 383-8114