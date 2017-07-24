Home LOCAL Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes
Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes
Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

73-year-old Alejandro Avila

There is huge relief for a Weslaco family, now that their missing loved one has been found alive. 73-year-old Alejandro Avila, who hadn’t been seen since Saturday morning, was spotted under a floodway near Mercedes today. He was dehydrated and hungry but otherwise okay.

Avila had been the focus of a Silver Alert after he walked away from his home in the 36-hundred block of Jade Street at around 10 Saturday morning. Avila is said to suffer from early stage Alzheimer’s disease, as well as several physical health problems.

