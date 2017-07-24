Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

There is huge relief for a Weslaco family, now that their missing loved one has been found alive. 73-year-old Alejandro Avila, who hadn’t been seen since Saturday morning, was spotted under a floodway near Mercedes today. He was dehydrated and hungry but otherwise okay.

Avila had been the focus of a Silver Alert after he walked away from his home in the 36-hundred block of Jade Street at around 10 Saturday morning. Avila is said to suffer from early stage Alzheimer’s disease, as well as several physical health problems.