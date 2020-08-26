Missing Fort Hood Soldier’s Body Found In Temple

A missing Fort Hood soldier’s body is believed to have been found in Temple. Police there said Tuesday afternoon that the body found hanging from a tree near some railroad tracks could be that of Sergeant Elder Fernandes. His family’s lawyer Natalie Khawam says base officials told his family in Massachusetts of the discovery last night.

Fernandes’ backpack was at the site with Fernandes’ driver license inside. He was last seen on August 17th. Fernandes was the target of sexual abuse on base and had been receiving counseling from the military.