TEXAS Missing-Girl Investigation Leads To Remains Of A Small Child
Missing-Girl Investigation Leads To Remains Of A Small Child
TEXAS
Missing-Girl Investigation Leads To Remains Of A Small Child

BODY FOUND
Missing-Girl Investigation Leads To Remains Of A Small Child

(AP) – Police say the investigation of a missing 2-year-old Central Texas girl has led them to the remains of a small child in the Houston area.  At a Wednesday news conference, College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum said it may take several weeks to positively identify the remains. McCollum would provide no other details.

Police have been pursuing clues to the fate of Hazana Anderson of Bryan, Texas.  Her mother, Tiaundra Kae Christon of Bryan, remains in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with child endangerment and making a false report. Bond is $250,000.

Christon reported her daughter missing Sunday morning. Police say children’s clothing was found in a bag in a nearby neighborhood that afternoon. Police say Christon was arrested after telling police she knew nothing about the items.

