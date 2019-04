A Hidalgo County woman who’s been missing for almost a month has been found in Reynosa. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip as to the whereabouts of 43-year-old June Jerena Ramon. Investigators then notified Ramon’s family, who found her at a hotel.

Ramon had been last seen March 7th at the Walmart Supercenter near the Edinburg campus of UT-RGV. No word on her condition.