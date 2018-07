McAllen police are working to locate a missing 15-year-old McAllen girl and her infant daughter. Police say Audrey Nicole Nickels left her home voluntarily a week ago – with her baby girl.

The teen was last seen in the 900 block of South 17-1/2 Street in McAllen. She is 5-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about Audrey Nickels, you’re urged to call 687-TIPS or 687-8477.