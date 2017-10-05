Missing Palm Valley Woman Found Safe In Lubbock Area

Alice Johnson Myers is alive and in the Lubbock area, and her family is in the process of bringing her back home. The 66-year-old Palm Valley woman who disappeared last Friday turned up in Lubbock Monday – at a Lubbock auto dealership, to be specific.

A salesman there reportedly recognized Myers from a news report and notified Palm Valley police. Myers had purchased a used Jeep from the dealer earlier in the day. She was later stopped and detained by Dawson County sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities and family members have been looking for Myers since she drove away from her townhome in her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, and failed to return. Her family says Myers suffers from bipolar disease.