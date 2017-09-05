Home LOCAL Missing Palm Valley Woman Seen In Lubbock
Missing Palm Valley Woman Seen In Lubbock
Alice Johnson Myers is alive and apparently in Lubbock. The 66-year-old Palm Valley woman who disappeared last Friday has turned up in Lubbock – at a Lubbock auto dealership, to be specific.

A salesman there reportedly recognized Myers from a news report and notified Palm Valley police last night. She had purchased a used Jeep from the dealer earlier in the day. However, it’s not clear if Myers is still in Lubbock.

Authorities and family members have been looking for Myers since she drove away from her townhome in her 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, and failed to return. Her family says she suffers from bipolar disease.

