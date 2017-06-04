Home LOCAL Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico
Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico
Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico

5-year-old Brandon Rosales Sanchez and his 11-year-old sister Alondra Sanchez Rosales courtesy of san benito police dept
Missing San Benito Family Turns Up Safe In Mexico

The search is over for a missing San Benito family. San Benito police say Juana Jaurez Rosales, her 15-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, have been tracked down to a relative’s house in Matamoros, and that they are safe.

The family disappeared March 23rd. Investigators believe the mother’s boyfriend took the family to Mexico apparently to avoid a follow-up meeting with Child Protective Services. CPS had issued an abuse alert amid accusations against the boyfriend, 41-year-old Christian Osvaldo Lopez. The case has now been turned over to the Mexico equivalent of Child Protective Services.

