TEXAS

Missing Standing Rock Mother Found In Texas

By 64 views
0

(AP) – A woman who disappeared from the Standing Rock Reservation more than two months ago has been found in Texas.

Law enforcement and volunteers had searched extensively for 30-year-old Kara Lynn Mauai after she disappeared Nov. 8. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said in a statement Wednesday night that the mother of three was found safe in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

The Bismarck Tribune says authorities had suspended their searches and were focusing on a Dallas suburb where Mauai had apparently been spotted at a bus station. Law enforcement told family members and tribal officials Tuesday that Mauai was believed to be in danger and possibly seeking shelter at soup kitchens.

Prospective Student Charged With Gun Offense

Previous article

Migrant Parents Separated From Kids Since 2018 Return To US

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS