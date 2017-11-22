Missing Weslaco Area Girl Found Safe

A Weslaco-area girl who’s been missing for several days has been found – and she is safe. 13-year-old Ana Delicia Vasquez was recovered last night in Willacy County. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is not yet saying much more, but the Regional Alert that had been activated has now been cancelled. Vasquez had last been seen last Saturday at her home on Mile 12-1/2 North in a rural neighborhood north of Weslaco. Investigators have identified a person of interest in her disappearance as 35-year-old Gregorio Medina. It’s not known if Medina has been arrested.