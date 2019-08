Investigators say a murder suspect’s statement has led to the discovery of a missing woman’s body.

San Antonio police investigators say Enrique Pérez is under arrest in Blanco County. Detectives say he has admitted to killing his common law wife Mary Lou Rodríguez who had been missing from San Antonio since Saturday.

Pérez’s statement led to Rodríguez’s remains being found in Lampasas County this Tuesday. The case is still under investigation.