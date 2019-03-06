Mission-Area Homeowner Shoots Immigrant Fleeing Border Patrol

Mission police are continuing to look into the circumstances in which a homeowner shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant in his neighborhood south of Mission Tuesday afternoon.

The man was one of about a dozen immigrants who bolted from a smuggling vehicle that had been stopped by the Border Patrol near the community of Madero.

The immigrants ran into the residential neighborhood, where one man came out of his home with a gun and opened fire. A bullet struck one of the immigrants, who was taken to Mission Regional Hospital. His condition is not known. Mission police say it’s not clear yet if the homeowner will face charges.