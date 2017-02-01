Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

A Mission police officer is facing the loss of his job after being arrested for drunk driving over the holiday weekend. Ramiro Humberto Gracia was pulled over Saturday morning by a DPS trooper who said Gracia was driving erratically. The criminal complaint says the trooper spotted a glass of beer in the vehicle’s center console and that Gracia failed a roadside sobriety test. He was jailed on charges of DWI and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

Gracia spent several hours behind bars before being released on a $1,000 bond. The 28-year-old Gracia has been with the Mission PD for four years.