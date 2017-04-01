Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme

A Mission businessman suspected of being part of an international multi-million dollar theft and money laundering scheme, has entered a guilty plea – less than two months after he was arrested.

Luis Carlos Castillo Cervantes, appearing before a federal judge in Corpus Christi Tuesday, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

A federal indictment unsealed in November accused Castillo of using banks in South Texas to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in bribe money and stolen funds. Prosecutors say Castillo’s name came up in a corruption investigation into the former treasurer of Coahuila state. That official is suspected of stealing public funds and laundering the money through properties in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. Castillo is facing up to 20 years in prison. It’s not clear when he’ll be sentenced.