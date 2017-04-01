Home LOCAL Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
LOCAL
TEXAS
0

Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme

0
0
gavel
now viewing

Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika

texas department of transportation texdot tx dot texas dot
now playing

Tex-Dot Closing In On Final Route For State Highway 68

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Judge Asks If Texas Fetal Remains Rules Override Current Law

new-york-cit-train-accident
now playing

Over 100 Suffer Minor Injuries In NYC Train Accident

plane-vanishes-search-on
now playing

Weather Limits Search For Plane That Vanished With 6 Aboard

marijuana-joints-being-lit
now playing

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

charles-manson-1
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

UPDATE: Israeli Soldier To Be Sentenced On Jan. 15

instanbul-attack-nigh-club-suspect
now playing

UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter

mike-pence
now playing

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

A Mission businessman suspected of being part of an international multi-million dollar theft and money laundering scheme, has entered a guilty plea – less than two months after he was arrested.

Luis Carlos Castillo Cervantes, appearing before a federal judge in Corpus Christi Tuesday, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

A federal indictment unsealed in November accused Castillo of using banks in South Texas to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in bribe money and stolen funds. Prosecutors say Castillo’s name came up in a corruption investigation into the former treasurer of Coahuila state. That official is suspected of stealing public funds and laundering the money through properties in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. Castillo is facing up to 20 years in prison. It’s not clear when he’ll be sentenced.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling
  2. Judge Asks If Texas Fetal Remains Rules Override Current Law
  3. Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio
  4. Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving
Related Posts
ZIKA VIRUS

Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika

jsalinas 0
texas department of transportation texdot tx dot texas dot

Tex-Dot Closing In On Final Route For State Highway 68

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND JUDGE

Judge Asks If Texas Fetal Remains Rules Override Current Law

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video