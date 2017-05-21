Home LOCAL Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct
Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct
Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

Mission Doctor Charged A Second Time With Sexual Misconduct

Humberto Rafael Bruschetta

A second charge of sexual assault has been filed against a Mission doctor. 57-year-old Humberto Rafael Bruschetta has been arrested a second time, after another patient came forward claiming Bruschetta touched her in a sexual manner during a medical exam last fall.

The new criminal complaint comes about two weeks after Bruschetta was initially arrested on charges of sexual assault and indecent exposure involving two other female patients.

The accusations have also led to the suspension of Bruschetta’s medical license – the action taken by the disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board.

 

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

