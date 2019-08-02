Mission EDC Receives $490K For CyberMission Program

The Mission Economic Development Corporation is getting a big grant to help continue its cybersecurity certification program.
Governor Abbott’s office awarded the EDC a 490-thousand-dollar grant to continue the CyberMission program. By completing the program’s bootcamps, participants can receive certifications in several different areas.
The EDC promotes the program as a way for those who are currently employed to keep their jobs while also earning certifications as a cybersecurity analyst.
