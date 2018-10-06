Home LOCAL Mission Elects A New Mayor For The First Time In 20 Years
City Councilman Armando O’cana

The 20-year reign of Mission Mayor Norberto Salinas has come to an end. City Councilman Armando O’cana narrowly defeated Salinas in Saturday’s runoff election by grabbing 51 percent of the vote.

The victory was a comeback for O’cana, who finished behind Salinas in the May 5th election – 49 to 42 percent, and with Salinas just three votes short of the threshhold needed for avoiding a runoff.

In the other Mission runoff – the City Council Place 4 race to replace O’cana – Gus Martinez beat Julian Gonzalez 52 to 48 percent.

